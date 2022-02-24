Morgan Stanley Sells 304,626 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Newell Brands worth $46,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.