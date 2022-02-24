Morgan Stanley Sells 31,283 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,283 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $49,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.