Morgan Stanley Sells 3,890,439 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Manulife Financial worth $49,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.