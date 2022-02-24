Morgan Stanley Sells 40,715 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of WEX worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Citigroup decreased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $161.08 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

