Morgan Stanley Sells 412,987 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,366,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 412,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $45,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

