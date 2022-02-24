Morgan Stanley Sells 553,951 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 553,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Juniper Networks worth $44,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.