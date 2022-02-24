Morgan Stanley Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $29.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

