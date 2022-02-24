Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Virgin Galactic worth $45,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPCE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $54,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

