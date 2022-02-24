Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $46.76, with a volume of 309018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

