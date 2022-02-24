Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 110,247 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

