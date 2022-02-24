Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 142,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,423,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $207.64 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.