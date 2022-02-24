M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,141. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.