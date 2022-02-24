M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 646.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 57,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 720,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,135,176. The company has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

