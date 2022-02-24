M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $39.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.