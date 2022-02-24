M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,058,980. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

