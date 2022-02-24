M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,891 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 0.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in FOX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20,059.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

