M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,224 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 293,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,838,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

