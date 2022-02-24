M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 253,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

