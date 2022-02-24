M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,173 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.29. 103,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

