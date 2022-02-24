MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.71 and last traded at $78.71. 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

