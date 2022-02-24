Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.89

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 3214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

