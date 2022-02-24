Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $812.00

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 812 ($11.04) and last traded at GBX 1,156 ($15.72), with a volume of 173911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,182 ($16.08).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider David Hardie bought 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($966.08).

Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

