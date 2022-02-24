Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.17

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $588.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
