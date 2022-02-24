Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.17

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $588.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

