MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.20

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 705607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.37.
MyHealthChecked Company Profile (LON:MHC)
