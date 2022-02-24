Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
MYGN stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,296. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $36.95.
About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
