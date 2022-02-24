Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,296. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

