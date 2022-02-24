MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.90

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.
About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)
