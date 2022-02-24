N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. N-able updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NABL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,479. N-able has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get N-able alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in N-able by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in N-able by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in N-able by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in N-able by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.