NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.71

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 5545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.73.
About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
