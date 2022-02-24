Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.50

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 347500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

NPSNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Naspers alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.