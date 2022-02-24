National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,542 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

