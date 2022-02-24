National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

