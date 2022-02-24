National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells $456,100.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NBHC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 201,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

