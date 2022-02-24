National Bankshares Boosts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

TSE:KPT traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$10.50. 19,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.43. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.36.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

