National Bankshares Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$65.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins reissued a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.22.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.79. 488,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$55.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.75. The company has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.