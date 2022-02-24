National Bankshares Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$65.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins reissued a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.22.

GIL stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.79. 488,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$55.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.75. The company has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.