National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCMI opened at $2.97 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 624.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

