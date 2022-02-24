National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 106.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

