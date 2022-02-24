National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.08

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 5173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. FMR LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

