National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of National Research worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Research by 26.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRC stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. National Research’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $487,862.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,552 shares of company stock worth $8,487,496. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

