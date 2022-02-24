National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.86

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 97,391 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

