National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,759 shares.The stock last traded at $206.95 and had previously closed at $210.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.23. The company has a market cap of $754.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,973,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Western Life Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.