Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NTUS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 182,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,388. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $819.65 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

