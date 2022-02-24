Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Insider Sells $42,152.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:NLS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 925,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,824. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nautilus by 81.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.