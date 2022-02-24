Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 3276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.