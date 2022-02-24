Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,439. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 79.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

