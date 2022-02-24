Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of PCVX stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
