Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 137.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $443,375. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.