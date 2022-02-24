Needham & Company LLC Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $195.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.78.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $132.88 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 34.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

