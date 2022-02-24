Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.36

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 7037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,523,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.