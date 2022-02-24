NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of NeoPhotonics worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 441,398 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

