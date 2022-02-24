Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Issues Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.12% and a negative net margin of 37.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Nephros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH remained flat at $$4.35 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276. Nephros has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 7.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nephros worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

