Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 13067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

